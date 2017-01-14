Woman's body found in a field

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered this morning (Saturday) in Langho

Police were called at 10 am this morning (Saturday) after reports that a body had been found in a field off Whalley Old Road, Langho.

Emergency services attended and on arrival they found the body of a woman. A police spokesman confirmed that investigations were continuing and the deceased woman is yet to be identified. He added: "While the cause of death is still unexplained, we are not treating the death as suspicious."