Woman of the Year award for Burnley super slimmer Adele

A cutting comment about her weight from a close friend was the final straw for hairdresser Adele Cockcroft who had battled with her weight all her life.

The hurtful remark made Adele determined to do something to show everyone that she could lose weight and keep it off.

A delighted Adele receives her Woman of the Year award from Slimming World consultant Caroline Griffiths.

And Adele has done that and some!

For after shedding an incredible six stone the vivacious mum-of-one was named as the Woman of the Year by her fellow slimmers at Burnley's Slimming World classes.

Adele, who is 37 and runs her own salon, Fantasia in Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, said: "I was absolutely ecstatic to receive the award especially when I was nominated for it by other slimmers in the group.

"The support and help I have received from everyone has been fantastic, they have been like family to me.

Hairdresser Adele Cockcroft after shedding six stone.

Since losing the weight Adele has dropped from a size 22 to a 10/12. And the nasty comments have been replaced with gasps of admiration at Adele's new trim figure which she keeps in shape with healthy eating and regular exercise.

The praise is something it has taken a while for Adele to get used to after a lifetime of being bullied and teased because of her size.

She said: "I was quite depressed about it and over the years I had tried every diet going and they all failed and I just piled more weight back on."

Adele would eat when she was happy and also turn to food when she was miserable so it was a vicious cycle she needed to learn to break.

It has taken her four years to shed the weight as two years ago she got pregnant with her daughter, Emily-Rose.

But once she had given birth, Adele, who has run her salon for 10 years and lives with her boyfriend, Andrew Lord, was back to the diet that has become a way of life for her now.

She said: "Slimming World has worked for me because there is such a good selection of food and you never feel like you are hungry."

Adele is such an expert on slimming now other people often ask for her help and advice.