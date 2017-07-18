Win tickets to see blockbuster film Dunkirk

Dunkirk, the latest blockbuster to hit the silver screen, opens in cinemas this Friday.

And to celebrate the release we have teamed up with Burnley's Reel Cinema and Warner Brothers Pictures to give you the chance to win tickets to see it.

The film features a stellar cast including Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and also sees popstar Harry Styles make his big screen debut.

Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces.

Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Dunkirk plus a goody bag simply answer the following question: Name the pop star who is making his acting debut in Dunkirk?

Email your answer to sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk by no later than Monday, July 24th.