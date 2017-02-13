Will you marry me and cover me?

Loved up couples getting engaged in Burnley this Valentine’s Day are asking “will you marry me?” without asking “will you cover me?” as over half have no idea if they are insured for loss or theft of jewellery bought ahead of the big day.

Nearly half of people buying jewellery in Burnley plan to buy rings as gifts (45%) this Valentine's Day with one in ten planning to propose with an engagement ring.

In Burnley, one in four (26%) people will buy other jewellery for their significant other on Valentine’s Day with a quarter of those spending an average of £225 on the gift. The most common splurge per gift however amounts to £100.

Other common items purchased ahead of the big day are an even split (40% respectively) between necklaces, earrings, bracelets and watches.

We put considerably more effort into hiding jewellery from our loved ones to maintain the surprise, than accounting for subsequent loss or theft, with people from Burnley choosing to following hiding places before the gift-giving day:

Back of a drawer 29%

In a wardrobe 25%

In a safe 12%

In a jacket 10%

In a bag 6%

In a sock 5%

However, despite taking steps to safely stow away valuables from the eyes of loved ones in, a quarter of us (24%) have lost jewellery after gifting, with a further one in ten unlucky Burnley lotharios (13%) having valuables stolen. A further fifth of affectionate gifters (22%) attribute the loss of jewellery to their partner’s carelessness.

Jon Craven, chief executive at Together Mutual Insurance, said: “People from Burnley could potentially be at risk of turning a dreamy day into a real-life nightmare if they fail to insure their expensive jewellery purchases. We can be so concerned about making sure we don’t spoil the surprise that if the item is lost or stolen, it could leave a bitter taste after the romantic meal for two.”