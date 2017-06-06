Who wants to be a millionaire? Burnley folk do and they are betting around the world to make it happen

Burnley folk, who are pinnng their hopes on becoming millionaires, are chancing their luck on lotteries around the globe.

The Irish Lotto is the most popular game on leading online lottery operator, Jackpot.com beating nationwide favourite EuroMillions.

Statistics show that Burnley residents are trying their hand at 14 lotteries from across the world, including the French and German Lotto.

In addition, over a half of all tickets purchased are for Australia’s OZ lotto which has an average jackpot prize of £5.8 million up for grabs every week.

However, players could be missing out on a further £319.8 million that could be won by playing Powerball, America's leading lottery.

The research analysed ticket purchases across 17 different global lotteries available on the website and found the most popular lotteries among those from Burnley are as follows:

Irish Lotto (52%, average jackpot of £6.3m)

EuroMillions (50%, average jackpot of £44.4m)

UK Lotto (16%, average jackpot of £12.9m)

Euro Jackpot (11%, average jackpot of £46.4m)

Powerball (9%, average jackpot of £325.6m)

This is in contrast to the national average, where over six in 10 Jackpot.com users enter the EuroMillions (63%).

Despite the Irish Lotto being popular among the greatest number of Burnley residents, its following does not seem to be as loyal as those who enter the Australia OZ Lotto.

On average, an Australian OZ Lotto participant in Burnley purchases six tickets to bet on the it each week, whereas just two Irish Lotto tickets are purchased by each player over the same time-period. The Polish Lotto is in second place with three tickets per player.

Yariv Ron, CEO of Jackpot.com said, “We find that our users in Burnley are increasingly looking to play lotteries from across the globe to increase both their choice of game and their chances of winning big.

"This regional data proves people are willing to be more adventurous and break what might be a lifetime’s habit of just entering the UK Lotto.”

Jackpot.com currently provides users the chance to bet on the outcome of 17 of the biggest and most popular lottos from around the world, including US Powerball, EuroMillions, US MegaMillions, German Lotto, Irish Lotto, and more.

For more information about the statistics log onto www.jackpot.com