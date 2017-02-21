WEATHER WARNING: Winds of up to 60mph to batter North West

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning for Lancashire as winds of up to 60mph are expected to batter the North West.

The winds are expected to arrive between 6am-6pm on Thursday (Feb 23) and may affect travel plans and damage buildings, say the Met Office.

Residents are also being warned to expect heavy rain along with some snow over high ground.

The Met Office said in a statement to their website: "A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

"A period of very strong winds are likely across the warning area with some disruption expected.

"However a small swathe of very strong winds could cause more widespread disruption across part of the warning area."