Waterway to spread the Gospel

A Methodist minister is walking the full length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal in a special pilgrimage.

The Rev Paul Davis, who is the chairman of the Lancashire Methodist District, starts the linear pilgrimage on Friday (May 12th) and he plans to trek 127 miles of the historic canal that last year celebrated the 200th anniversary of its opening.

He intends to visit the methodist churches and schools closest to the canal, meet worshippers and children and also spend some time in prayer.

He will be taking in churches in the Burnley and Pendle area and anyone is welcome to join the walk, either for the whole or part of the route.

The route starts at Adlington and will take in Chorley, Brinscall and Feniscowles leading to Clayton-le-Moors and Rishton over Saturday and Sunday.

Rev Davis will be at Hapton Methodist Church on Monday (May 15th) at 9-30am and he will also visit Hapton Primary School at 10am.

He plans to be at Greenbrook Methodist Church at 11-15am and will have lunch at Padiham Road Methodist Church at 12-30pm.

Next on the route is Wellfield Methodist Primary School at 1-45pm and Central Methodist Church in Burnley at 3-15pm.

The walks sets off from Thompson Park in Burnley on Tuesday (May 16th) at 10-30am and is due to arrive at Brierfield Methodist Church at 11-45am for a lunch stop.

The walk will hit Christ Church, Nelson at 1-30pm at St John's in Colne at 3-30pm.

Rev Davis will visit Higherford Methodist Church on Wednesday (May 17th) at 10-30am and plans to round off the pilgrimage at Barnoldswick Baptist/Methodist Church at 2-15pm.

All the timings for the walk are approximate and may be changed depending on the weather or unavoidable circumstances.

Anyone wishing to join the walk is asked to bring a packed lunch.