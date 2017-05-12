Vintage ex Claret special guest at charity fun day

A charity fun day will be held next week in honour of one of Padiham's best known sons.

Padiham Football Club is the venue for the event that will raise money for Pendleside Hospice in memory of Martin Simm, who died at the age of 40 in October three years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of head and neck cancer.

Known affectionately as "Simmy" the dad of two was popular and well liked and respected by many people.

He was also a successful musician who fronted his own band in the 90s called Pretend Girlfriend.

The band built a loyal following and among those was Daryl Graham who has organised the fun day on Saturday, May 20th.

He said: "Simmy was a great musician, it came naturally to him and he was a genuine and down to earth guy.

"He had so many friends too and was very well thought of."

The day includes a charity football tournament with special guest, former Claret Leighton James and there will be a host of attractions including fairground rides, stalls, a bouncy castle, raffles and auctions and food.

The gates open at noon and the event is expected to run until 7pm.

The entry fee is £2 and under 16s are free. The match sponsor Birchall's Foodservice and kits have been sponsored by Padiham Tyre Centre, Colne Tyre Centre, Grenade Events & Stadium traffic Management.

The match ball sponsor is Michael Duffy.