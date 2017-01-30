Vintage Clarets light up Turf

Some of Burnley’s finest past players – as voted for by Clarets’ supporters - have been honoured in pictorial form in a striking new addition to the façade of Turf Moor.

Lifesize images of more than 30 leading players, along with a written profile of their time with the Clarets, are being erected around the ground.

The first 12 have gone up on the outside of the Bob Lord Stand on Harry Potts Way, providing a vivid history of some of the greatest players to wear claret and blue.

The remainder will follow on the outside of the Jimmy McIlroy and James Hargreaves Stands.

The players were chosen from five separate eras – pre-Second World War, post-war to 1960, 1960-1980, 1980-2000 and 2000 onwards – and selected via a fans’ poll, with supporters’ groups sponsoring individual boards, designed at the club.

The project has been co-ordinated by Tony Scholes, a member of the Burnley FC Supporters Groups and part of a small group of supporters put together to discuss potential ground improvements in consultation with Clarets’ chief Executive Dave Baldwin.

Tony said: “Someone came up with the idea of putting up pictures. We wanted to reflect the history of the club and so split it into five eras with fans voting for their heroes from those times.

“It’s something that will help improve the look of the ground and pay due respect to many of our finest players. We are delighted with the result.”

Images of players chosen from the first two eras – including Tommy Boyle, George Halley, Harry Potts, Jimmy McIlroy and Jimmy Adamson – now proudly adorn the Bob Lord Stand.