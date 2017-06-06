VIDEO: Thousands enjoy Burnley 10K

The dust has barely settled on yet another successful Burnley 10k but organisers are already looking ahead to next year.

Run For All is working on a date for next year's event, which would see the popular event return for a sixth time.

More than 1,000 runners took part in this year's race as hundreds of spectators lined the streets to cheer on participants.

Runners were raising money for good causes of their own choice or for one of the event’s partner charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Pendleside Hospice, Burnley Leisure Trust, Every Action Has Consequences, Burnley FC in the Community and Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support.

The race forms part of the hugely popular Asda Foundation 10K Series, which also includes runs in Leeds, York, Hull, Lincoln, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leicester, King’s Lynn and Bury.



Entries for the Bury 10K are open now at www.runforall.com



