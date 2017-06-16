Universal Credit now fully running in Burnley

The number of people claiming out of work benefits in Burnley has increased from this time last year, but is still less than in 2010.

The figures released by Burnley Jobcentre now relates to those claiming Universal Credit, which was fully rolled out in the town on May 17th this year.

Data shows that 220 more people claimed out of work benefit in May this year than the same month last year, an increase of 14%. However, that number is 525 less than in 2010, a decrease of 22%.

Cathy Ross, employer and partnership manager, said: “We have been working to give people the support they need to make and maintain a digital account for the new benefit.

“We are supporting Graham Engineering in Pendle in its recruitment of 30 people in a range of semi-skilled and skilled engineering positions.

“We are also hosting a Recruitment Fair on June 21st when 25 employers will be at Burnley Jobcentre with hundreds of vacancies in the area.”

Meanwhile, The Original Factory Shop is set to open a clearance store in the old Argos premises in Burnley town centre, and has already recruited eight jobseekers with a view to taking on more.