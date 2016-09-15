Unemployed cannabis user was growing drugs

A Nelson cannabis user who was growing drugs worth about £6,000 claimed it was for for his own use, a court heard.

Christopher Anthony Dixon (30) was cultivating 20 mature plants and had the "usual equipment" that went with it. Police were also said to have also discovered five sacks of cannabis and four packages of cocaine when they found the plants at Dixon's home.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told Dixon had been using cannabis since he was a teenager, it had become an almost daily habit and he had decided to grow his own to save money.

The unemployed defendant, of Pine Street, Nelson, admitted producing cannabis and possessing cocaine, on June 17th. Dixon, who receives universal credit, received a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann told the court the plants would have yielded drugs worth about £6,000. She added: "The police describe five sacks of cannabis being found there as well."

Mrs Mann said Dixon had no similar convictions and there was no additional evidence on telephones. She added: "There are no real concerns that the defendant is a low level drug dealer. At the top end of the Crown's case, perhaps he wouldn't smoke it all himself." His last conviction was about three years ago.

A probation officer who interviewed the defendant told the hearing Dixon said he had decided to grow cannabis at home because he used it almost daily.

She added: "He says he was trying to save money and that's why he started growing it for himself. He rarely uses cocaine, but had been using it that weekend with friends."