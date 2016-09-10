Underground car park fire in Burnley

Firefighters were called out to a blaze that started in an underground car park in Burnley last night.

The fire started in the underground car park at Keirby Walk at just after 9 pm.

Firefighters spent around half an hour dealing with the blaze and used one hose reel plus two triple extension ladders. They also had to use breaking in tools.

As there was some damage to the electrical supply, Electricity North West were also called out.

Earlier on in the evening firefighters were also called out after a tumble dryer in a house on Parkwood Avenue, Burnley, caught fire.

Two crews from Burnley Fire Station arrived at the scene at around 5-50 pm. Although the fire was out on arrival, firefighters used a hose reel and a ventilation unit.

One kitchen unit was destroyed by the fire and there was smoke damage in the kitchen.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 35 minutes.