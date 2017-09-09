Two men injured in Burnley crash

Two men have been injured in an accident on Todmorden Road, Burnley, this lunchtime.
Paramedics are still at the scene of the crash that has left one man with a head injury and the other with an injury to his arm.
The men were in a Vauxhall Touran car when it was in collision with a parked BMW 116 car. The Vauxhall Touran flipped over and ended up on its side.
A local resident alerted the police to the incident at just after 11-45am and one side of the road is blocked while the emergency services deal with the incident.
The police are however managing to direct traffic through.
