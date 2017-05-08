Two fire crews needed at Hapton skip fire

Fire crews from Burnley and Hyndburn were called to a commercial fire in Hapton yesterday afternoon, after a blaze started in a skip.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at 15:52pm yesterday, with two fire engines attending the scene at on Accrington Road.

A statement from authorities read: "Two fire engines from Hyndburn and Burnley were called to a fire involving commercial skips on Accrington Road.

"Firefighters used one jet, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire," the statement continued.

The cause is yet to be determined, and is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.