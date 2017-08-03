Turf Moor stand sponsorship comes to an end

Burnley FC’s Cricket Field Stand will no longer be sponsored by Dave Fishwick Minibuses.

The local businessman and TV personality has sponsored the historic Turf Moor stand for 15 years but has decided to step aside with immediate effect.

“I now want to provide more direct support and I am looking to purchase some shares in the club.

“When I first became involved in sponsoring the Clarets, the money we provided through sponsorship was vital to the club’s finances.

“But things have changed with fantastic revenues coming into the club through TV and other deals.

“While that’s great news for the club, I want to be sure that what I do can really make a difference.

Burnley fans were recently moved back into the David Fishwick Stand

“What I’m best at is running successful businesses and helping other people make their businesses more successful.

“And that’s what my intention is at the football club,” added Dave who is looking at possibilities to purchase shares through private channels from existing shareholders.

Dave does not have ambitions to sit on the board of directors, but he is offering himself as a key adviser should he be successful in securing a shareholding.

“By sitting just on the fringes as a shareholder, I can be very useful to Burnley FC,” he added. “One of my strengths is seeing things differently and that can be more effective when you are one step away from executive control.”

Dave’s stand sponsorship coincided with a dramatic period in the Clarets’ history which has seen three promotions and two relegations.

He said: “It has been a real rollercoaster, not only for me but for everyone who supports the club.

“We’ve had our lows and our highs, thankfully at the moment it is the latter.”

