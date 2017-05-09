Tributes to keen sportsman and ‘true gent’

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and well-respected Clitheroe man who devoted his life to local sports.

Mr Norman Berry died aged 77 after suffering major cardiac failure.

Born and brought up in Sabden, he was in his fifties when he took early retirement from Padiham Power Station due to ill health.

Norman was always involved with sport at a community level. A longstanding member of Low Moor Club, Clitheroe and a cricket umpire who served the Ribblesdale League for almost 40 years, he was also well-known among football and golf supporters.

Paying tribute to a keen sportsman and a “true gentleman”, his wife, Monica (72), said: “Sport was his life. He loved all aspects of sport.

“He was wonderful, he was a really great husband and a loyal friend. He was a honorary president of Low Moor Club and had to retire from the position last year. He was a very popular figure with so many and members gathered last week to raise a glass in his memory.”

A member of Clitheroe Golf Club for 43 years, Norman was also a keen footballer. Both Norman and Monica were members of Clitheroe Naturalists Society and enjoyed walking. She said: “We travelled a lot around the world and in this country, but Norman loved returning home in the Ribble Valley. The sight of Pendle Hill cheered him up.” She added: “Everyone who had the pleasure to know him said he was a ‘nice, caring man’. He was always positive and he never gave up. He was well-loved and respected in the community and I was very fortunate to be married to such a wonderful person. He will be sorely missed.”

Norman had a son called Steven, who died in his teens and his former wife, Hazel, died in 1987. A funeral service will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1-15pm at St Paul’s Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe. It will be followed by a service at Accrington Crematorium.