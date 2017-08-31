Tributes for popular student Molly

Social media has been flooded with tributes for a 20-year-old woman who was found dead at her home on Tuesday.

Police were called to a house in Rossetti Avenue at 6pm to reports that the woman had been found unresponsive.

The ambulance service was called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner."

The victim is believed to be Molly Carter, a former pupil of Unity College, Burnley, who studied hairdressing at Nelson and Colne College.

Facebook has been inundated with warm tributes for the popular young woman who also worked at Andrew's Butchers in Burnley Market Hall.

In his own tribute Molly's brother, Adam Carter, described her as a "diamond of a sister."