Tributes for popular and well respected teacher Tony

A man who devoted his entire teaching career to the same school has died at the age of 67.

Mr Tony Shutt was a pupil at the former St Theodore’s RC High School in Burnley when it was founded in 1961 and he was one of the first students to enter the sixth form when that opened in 1966.

Born in Brierfield Mr Shutt studied at the Shoreditch Teacher Training College in London and spent some time teaching at an approved school where the notorious Kray twins were pupils.

After qualifying he spent a year at Colne Primet High School before moving to St Ted’s where he would spend the rest of his career until the final day when it closed to make way for Blessed Trinity College.

A craft and RE teacher Mr Shutt, who leaves three grandchildren and four grandchildren, was also an avid sportsman who managed cricket and football teams and won the coveted Keighley Cup.

An active member of the parent teacher association, Mr Shutt, who lived in Barrowford, was one of the leading lights behind fund raising including a campaign to buy the school's first minibus.

Rising to the post of senior master, Mr Shutt was responsible for discipline where he gained a reputation for being hard but fair, commanding the respect of several generations of pupils who affectionately referred to him as “Shutty.”

Devoted to school life and his students Mr Shutt said his mission in life was to turn out mature, christian young men, something he valued above academic achievement.

The life and soul of staff social events Mr Shutt also had a reputation as a "raconteur extraordinaire" who held his audience enthralled with his anecdotes and stories.

He was also a kind and compassionate man who was always happy to take on other people's problems with the phrase "leave that with me."

As a testiimony to his popularity and the respect he commanded dozens of tributes have been paid to Mr Shutt by former students on social media which his wife Linda said was a great comfort and much appreciated by the family.

Mr Shutt’s funeral takes place on Friday (July 7th) at St Mary’s Church in Yorkshire Street, Burnley at 10am before burial at All Souls Cemetery in Barrowford.

Former students are invited to pay their final respects to Mr Shutt as the funeral cortege will drive along Ormerod Road at 11am, where St Theodore’s stood.