The family of a young woman, who was found dead at her home this week, have described her as "beautiful, thoughtful and full of fun."

A typical 20-year-old who loved shopping for clothes and make-up, Molly Carter preferred to spend her money on friends and family, according to her mum, Karen Carter, who said: "Molly never forgot anyone's birthday or a big event and she put so much thought into presents and cards, especially the words on cards.

Molly Carter with her boyfriend Kristan Whewell

"They had to be just right, that is how thoughtful she was.

"She was always kind and generous from being a little girl, it was just in her nature and she truly was a lovely, caring and thoughtful girl."

A big fan of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Justin Bieber, Molly also loved the music of Olly Murs and as a treat she paid for one of her closest friends to go with her to see him in concert.

A former pupil of Rosewood Primary School and Unity College, Burnley, Molly went on to study hairdressing at Nelson and Colne College.

Although qualified she decided not to pursue a career in the profession and had recently been working at an insurance brokers in Burnley. She had also worked as a dental nurse and had considered working for an airline as a flight attendant.

From the age of 14 Molly had worked for Andrew's Butchers in Burnley Market Hall as a Saturday girl and was popular and well known with customers and traders because of her bubbly personality and ready smile.

Karen said: "She enjoyed chatting with customers because she loved being around people."

Close to her family, including her grandparents, Walter and Brenda Waddell, who she saw everyday, Molly also doted on her three-year-old nephew, Harry.

Molly met her boyfriend, Kristan Whewell, at the age of 15 in the lunch queue at Unity College and the pair had been going out together for five years.

Describing Molly as a "homebird" who loved nothing more than relaxing in front of the TV with a takeaway meal, Kristan said: "Molly did love going out occasionally and her hobby was shopping but she was always spending her money on gifts for others.

"She loved making other people feel good, that was important to her."

Molly also leaves her brother Adam (24) and sisters Katie (27) and 13-year-old Darcy.

A funeral service will be held for Molly on Friday at Burnley Crematorium at 10-40am followed by a gathering to celebrate her life at Ighten leigh Social Club on Padiham Road.

There is a request for family flowers and donations for the charity MIND.

Molly's friends and family are also collecting clothes, toiletries and other home comfort items for patients in the mental health unit at Burnley General Hospital.