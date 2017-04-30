Tributes for kind and caring Barley man

A kind and caring Pendle man who worked for decades at Barley Tea Rooms has died.

Mr Michael Goldsbrough, who lived in the village, died in Heather Grange care home after a short illness.

His wife of 30 years, Mrs Lorraine Goldsbrough paid tribute to her husband who she said worked tirelessly in the local community.

She said: “Michael was very well-known for all that he did in Barley and beyond. He worked at the Barley tea Rooms for 50 years and got to know so many people.

“He was also chairman of the parish council in the 1990s when it was decided to install the car park. Michael was very young at heart and would never tell anyone how old he was.

“He did a lot for young people in the area including working at Brierfield Youth Centre and setting up the Barley Fog Youth Club which is still going strong. Young people were his life.”

Mr Goldsbrough, who lived in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, before moving to Lancashire, had four sons from his first marriage and two children with Lorraine.

She added: “Michael was a people person. He was very carefree and loved to tell a good story. He was also chairman of the Kids In Kailahun UK based charity. which works with orphaned children in Sierra Leone in order for them to have an education.

“We are asking for donations to be made to Barley Chapel as we are looking to make it a dementia friendly church. His funeral will be held today at 10am at Barley Chapel and at 11-30am at Inghamite Chapel, Fence.”