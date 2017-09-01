Three taken to hospital after crash on M65

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the M65, say ambulance services.

A woman in her 60s who suffered a suspected leg injury, and two men were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital by road ambulance following the crash which is thought to have involved eight vehicles.

Fire crews were called to junction 7 on Friday, September 1 to cut one person out of their vehicle.

A fire service spokesman said: "Four fire engines from Burnley and Hyndburn attended a road traffic collision involving several vehicles and one heavy goods vehicle.

"When firefighters arrived, one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles and firefighters used cutting equipment to release the individual who was later placed into the care of paramedics."

Air ambulance called to accident on M65

A spokesman for the police said: "Eight vehicles had been involved in a collision westbound close to Junction 7.

"The air ambulance was initially called but it is believed those involved have suffered minor injuries.

"The westbound carriageway is currently closed with recovery of the vehicles on-going.

"The Highways Agency has been called to help clear oil from the carriageway."

All three lanes on the westbound carriageway were closed for around two hours.

Highways England have now advised that Lanes two and three of the motorway have now re-opened.