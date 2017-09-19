Star cars at the Frankfurt Motor Show

Ferrari, Porsche and Bugatti were just some of the big-name brands unveiling their latest luxury sports cars at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The International Motor Show, in German known as the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung is the world's largest motor show.

Ferrari are among the top contenders

It is Germany's most important car event, where new models and outrageous concept cars vie for the spotlight.

We take a look at the best of the best