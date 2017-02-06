Grane Road re-opened after earlier closure due to 'hazardous' driving conditions

The Grane Road has re-opened following its earlier closure after icy road conditions led to several accidents this morning.

The Grane Road was closed in both directions between the A56 in Haslingden and Guide in Belthorne following three accidents and hazardous driving conditions, say police.

The accidents, which are not thought to have been serious, were described by police as "slide and shunt" incidents.

The road, which was closed between 6.00 and 7.30am, was re-opened after it had been gritted, say police.

Drivers are still urged by police to "take care on the roads" and to not leave their "car defrosting unattended".