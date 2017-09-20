Delays on southbound M6 after vehicle fire

Delays are reported on the southbound M6 after a vehicle fire, say police.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill following the incident which happened at junction 27 for Standish.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "The carriageway at J27 M6 SB is likey to be closed for a significant amount of time due to damaged road surface."

The Southbound carriageway is currently closed and Highways England say it is not expected to re-open before 7.30am.

Cars are currently passing the incident using the exit and entry slip roads.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Traffic was brought to a standstill