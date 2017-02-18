Broken down horse trailer temporarily shuts M6

The M6 was closed south of Preston earlier this afternoon to allow for a horse to be moved from a broken down trailer to a replacement, police said.

Delays of up to 40 minutes were reported by motorists travelling on the motorway, which was shut for around 15 minutes to allow for the manoeuvre to take place.

A spokesman for the North West Motorway Policing Unit said the 'short block' was put on traffic by Highways England.

Traffic was understood to be returning to normal by 1.25pm.