Tragic teen Oliver was days away from start of his military career

The teenage boy who collapsed and died at the weekend was just days away from fulfilling his lifelong dream to join the army, his family have revealed

And in a heartbreaking twist of fate Oliver McIvor, of Sabden, had received his regiment number on the day of his death on Saturday.

Oliver (17) had completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster Regiment this week. It was a dream come true for Oliver who would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent McIvor, who completed 25 years with the army rising to the rank of lance corporal.

Oliver's aunt, Jenna Hayman of Padiham, said: "We were preparing to go for a meal on Saturday evening to celebrate Oliver's achievement.

"He had worked so hard for this and he was on top of the world. No-one can believe what has happened."

Oliver's family, including his mum Tracey Barnett and his stepdad, Matt Barnett, have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of tributes for him on social media and a fund raising page set up by Jenna to help the family with funeral costs has already smashed its £1,000 target by £400.

It is hoped the funeral will have a military theme to honour Oliver's dream.

Jenna said: "He was only young but Oliver was a well known and popular person. I never knew him not to have a smile on his face and he never failed to make people laugh. He used to have people in tears of laughter he was that funny.

"He was the sort of person who lit up a room when he walked in. He had a lot of friends and he could fit in with anyone."

The teen was also known for his smart dress sense and for always looking dapper with not a hair out of place.

Oliver grew up in Burnley and attended Padiham Primary School and Shuttleworth College.

Ruth England, headteacher at Shuttleworth, paid tribute to Oliver who left the college in 2015. She said: "Everyone at Shuttleworth College is shocked and saddened by the news of Oliver's death. Oliver was a popular student and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time."

Oliver moved to Sabden with his family three years ago and soon became part of the closeknit community.

Jenna added: "He soon got himself involved with the village life and made so many new friends.They loved him and the community is in shock."

Oliver, who had five brothers and sisters, was also a huge fan of Irish MMA fighter and UFC star Conor McGregor.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We were called at approximately 4-30pm to Back Lane, Read, to a suspected collapse.

“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Anyone who would like to make a contribution to Oliver's funeral fund should go to justgiving.com

