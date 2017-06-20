Towneley Park revs up for classic car show

Towneley Park is gearing up for the annual classic car show this Sunday.

Car fanatics will be in for a treat with more 300 classic vehicles and motorbikes on display from 11am.

The action-packed day will include lots of refreshment stalls and entertainment suitable for all the family.

Visitors will also have a chance to take a helicopter ride and enjoy spectacular views of Burnley from above.

To complement the cars and the helicopter, there will be a display of trains by the Pendle Forest Model Railway Society. The free exhibition will be on show in the lecture theatre at Towneley Hall.

The annual family-friendly event, which is now in its 33rd year, is being organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley.

Councillor John Harbour, executive member responsible for leisure and culture, said: “The classic car show is a great day out for all the family. The range of classic vehicles is wonderful with cars, buses, army vehicles, and motorbikes, something for everyone really.

“It is a lively and colourful event, with children’s fairground rides, trades stands and refreshments, all in the beautiful grounds of Towneley Hall and park, and I’d recommend a visit.”