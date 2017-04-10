Towneley golf course under new ownership

The running of Towneley golf course has been transferred to Burnley Leisure.

The move, approved by Burnley Council’s executive, opens the way for a range of improvements aimed at attracting more players to the 9-hole, 18-hole and pitch and putt courses, which were previously operated on behalf of the council.

The new management arrangements will enable a more focused approach to operating and developing the golf courses while creating opportunities to tie in with other leisure facilities across the borough, including the golf driving range, academy, practice area and mini golf facilities at the Prairie Sports Village.

Future plans include refurbishing the club shop, replacing the pitch and putt cabin, and improvements to the pitch and putt course.

Burnley Leisure chief executive Gerard Vinton said: “Towneley golf course fits well with our existing golf facilities at the Prairie and with other leisure services we offer across the borough.

“This opens up exciting possibilities for the future development of the courses and working with Towneley Golf Club to improve the facilities.”

The move will allow the council to further reduce its grant to the leisure trust in future.

Towneley Park and Hall will continue to be owned and managed by Burnley Council.