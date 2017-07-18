Town out in force to raise money in memory of popular Christine

Padiham came out in force to honour a popular daughter of the town who died last year after battling a cruel disease.

A fund raising day held on what would have been Christine Balmbra's 60th birthday made the grand total of £2,815 for the Live, Love, Breathe, charity that funds research into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Christine Balmbra,whose family held a fund raising event in her memory which raised almost 3,000.

This was the cruel disease that Christine battled until her death in September.

The event took place at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham and included a host of entertainment, a raffle and an auction for a signed Burnley shirt and football.

It was organised by Christine's family including her husband Michael, five children and five grandchildren who were overwhelmed by the fantastic response.

Christine's daughter Kim said: "This was our first fundraising event and we never expected it to be such a success, we were overwhelmed by the support from everyone."

Among those doing their bit to help was little Lexi Hunt (six), of Padiham who had her waist length hair chopped off to raise the magnificent total of £350.

Christine, who was well known in Padiham, was a care worker at Palace House Care Home in Padiham Road, Burnley. But her illness forced her to give up the job she loved 15 years ago.

But Christine never let her illness get her down and always had a smile on her face.

The family are also accepting donations for the charity and anyone who would like to make one is asked to contact Kim on 07792459983.