Town centre apartment plans lodged

Former Burnley Council offices could be transformed as part of a 31 apartment development.

The scheme, which as been submitted to Burnley planners, would see the Nicholas Street building converted into 25 one-bedroom flats and six two-bedroom flats.

The site, which is located within Burnley town centre, was last occupied as offices by Burnley Borough Council but has been vacant since 2012.

The subject buildings form part of a wider group/block which front Nicholas Street to the west, Elizabeth Street to the south and Thomas Street to the east and are both Grade II listed

A planning, design and access statement which forms part of the application, states: “While the building has been relatively well maintained by Burnley Borough Council, future occupation by any user will inevitably require significant investment through repairs and refurbishment to meet modern standards.

“Like many listed buildings of its period, the building risks eventually falling into deterioration as a result of prolonged vacancy.

It continues: “The proposed scheme for the conversion of 18-24 Nicholas Street seeks to promote quality design, whilst conserving and enhancing the designated heritage asset.

"Alterations to the Nicholas Street and Elizabeth Street elevations and sections of the Thomas Street elevation which carry more historical significance, are limited.”

The application has been submitted by AJP Surveyors Ltd.