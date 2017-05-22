Town ablaze with spirit of charity

Kindness blazed through the town last month when Burnley firefighters held a charity car wash in support of a disabled child.

Staff, supported by volunteers from The Prince’s Trust, hosted the event at Burnley Fire Station to help fund-raise for a £10,000 communication aid.

The technology will allow eight year-old Marcus Jefferson, diagnosed at birth with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy at the highest level, to communicate on a device through eye movement.

The total of £1259, plus £1000 of match-funding from Barclays Bank, Burnley, will be split between Marcus and The Firefighters Charity.

Staff member Stuart Gervaise said: “We would like to thank the following local businesses for helping out by providing wonderful raffle prizes and donations: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Sports Direct, Halfords, Boots, Marks & Spencer, TK Maxx, Wilkos, B&M Bargains and River Island.”

To make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/communication-aid-for-marcus-2vng4dg