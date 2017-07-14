Towels on fire

Firefighters were called to a shop in Burnley after towels caught fire.
Two fire crews were mobilised to the shop in Colne Road just after 7pm tonight (Friday) after towels caught fire in the kitchen.
No casualties were reported.
