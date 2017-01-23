Top things to do in Lancashire this weekend (January 27 to 29)

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.

FREE: The Travel and Leisure Show 2017, Blackpool, Sunday, January 29

Looking to get away for a fantastic holiday in 2017? Then this show is perfect for you as it will cater for all your holiday needs in the UK and overseas, plus great ideas for days out. There will be lots of special offers on throughout the day, plus a chance to win a raft of great prizes, including flights to the sun. The event runs from 11am - 4pm at the Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool.

PAID: After Dark Walk, Brockholes, Preston, Saturday, January 28

This evening event is back by popular demand. Members of the public are invited to go along and explore Brockholes Nature Reserve once the sun has gone down during an atmospheric guided walk.

You can learn more about the nocturnal wildlife and also join them round the campfire for a hot drink and biscuits. Tickets are £5 and it starts at 5pm.

PAID: Peter Pan, Blackpool, Friday, January 27 until Saturday, January 28

Following the success of last year’s production of Cinderella, the Grand Theatre plays host to the Blackpool Children’s Pantomime’s version of Peter Pan. With a cast of over 100 talented local children, this year’s event is sure to be entertaining and uplifting. All tickets are £13.50 for various shows. Call 01253 290190.

PAID: Egyptian Balcony Tour, Preston, Sunday, January 28

Hear the unusual story behind the famous Egyptian Balcony at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. The guided tours offer a stunning view through the full height of the building where you can see walls painted showing ancient Egyptian sites. A rare chance to visit this hidden gem. Tickets are just £1 for adults and 50p for children. Tours between 11am and 12pm.

PAID: Heritage Tram Tours Winter Gold, Blackpool, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

This is the first Gold Weekend of Heritage Tram action of 2017. There will be six Heritage Trams in operation with tours between Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Bispham every 15 minutes and six tours to Cleveleys and Fleetwood each day. Ticket prices vary and tours are held between 10am and 5pm.

FREE: Big Garden Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Saturday, January 28

Families are invited to go along to Fleetwood’s Memorial Park to identify and count the bird species found in the beautiful gardens to contribute to the countrywide RSPB survey. The event is running from 10.30 until 11.30am and admission is free. Pop along to see what you can find!

FREE: Winter Gardens Open Day, Blackpool, Sunday, January 29

The world famous Winter Gardens will again throw open its doors to an exclusive access all areas event, allowing you a rare chance to explore the grade 2* listed building. The public will get the chance to visit backstage of the Opera House and a chance to tread the boards so many famous faces have previously walked on, visit the backstage dressing rooms, and get up-close to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ. The grander of the Empress Ballroom will also be free to explore. The tours run between 11am and 3pm.

PAID: Whittingham Beer and Sausage Festival, Preston, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

If you aren’t participating in dry January, why not pop along to Whittingham Club in the old Whittingham Hospital grounds for this event. As well as a superb range of local real ales and exciting ciders, there will be a selection of 10 varieties of locally produced gourmet sausages. Tickets are £5 and available from 01772 865339.

PAID AND FREE: Binoculars and telescopes open weekend, Silverdale, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

Get some hands on advice about binoculars and telescopes from the friendly, impartial team at RSPB Leighton Moss. You can also enjoy the chance to try them outdoors. Normal admission charges apply to non-members visiting the reserve, no additional charges for event. Drop in between 10 am-4 pm.

FREE: Chinese New Year, Wigan, Saturday, January 28

Pop along to Makinson Arcade to celebrate the year of the Fire Rooster. Welcome in the Chinese New Year of politeness and trust with a whole host of special activities and celebrations for everyone to enjoy. They will be hosting traditional Chinese dragon dances, with a number of craft making stations available for the whole family. The event runs from 12 - 2pm.