The numbers were up for revellers at Burnley Miners' Social Club when they held a fund raising night.

The club in Plumbe Street joined forces with Gala Bingo to stage the night which included games of bingo, a raffle and other attractions and the night raised £1,000 for a charity called Variety which raises money for sick and disasdvantaged children.

Club members are used to helping others as they have recently raised £5,000 to buy a puppy for the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity.