Time to cast your vote for Burnley company that helps parents cope with their loss

A family business, that helps people in both the happiest and saddest times of their lives, is hoping to bring a prestigious award home to Burnley

Serendipity Castings has been shortlisted for the second year running for the Cherished Keepsake title in the Butterfly Awards which raises awareness of stillbirth.

Last year the business, based in Standish Street, Burnley, was pipped at the post for the title so they are hoping 2017 will be their year.

It does a lot of work making cherished memories for the parents of stillborn babies through 3D, whole hand and foot castings, sterling silver and gold jewellery with hand and foot prints imprinted into them, and also memory frames for them with the few things their parents have to remember them by.

Launched in 2002 the business began by helping to capture forever the tiny form of newborns and this lead to requests for castings for older children before approaches came from parents who had lost their precious newborns who wanted a lasting memory,

The business is husband and wife team Tony and Bernice Walne and their son, Adam. Bernice is responsible for the castings, Adam is a jeweller, who works under the name Forevamour Jewellery and Tony is a bespoke framer under the banner of the Picture Framing Shop.

The trio work with funeral directors, hospices, charities and hospitals across the North West helping parents to preserve memories of their babies, children and loved ones.

Bernice said: "We do a lot of work for families in happy times also but the Butterfly Awards are about raising awareness of a subject can be quite taboo and try encourage more people to talk about it.

"We feel that we are there for parents during the times of happy celebration and also the saddest times and this is very humbling."

Voting for the awards goes live tomorrow and closes at 8pm on Saturday, October 1st.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards dinner on Saturday, October 14th, at the Bank House Hotel in Worcester.

To cast a vote log onto https://babylossstar.co.uk/SerendipityCastings17