Three rescued from Pendle Hill

Three people have been rescued after becoming lost on Pendle Hill.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue teams were called by police at about 2.40pm on Sunday, to reports of three lost people.

A statement from the service said the full team was immediately deployed to Barley, and sent onto the hill.

It said: “Lancashire Police were is constant contact with the lost persons, who described their location as being near to Scout Cairn.

“While en-route to this incident, a Mountain Rescue SARLOC was sent out to one of the lost persons mobile telephone, which instantly verified their location.

“A short time later, team members arrived at Scout Cairn locating all three lost persons.

“All were very cold, however uninjured.”

The team was stood down at about 6.20pm.