Thomas Whitham Sixth Form movie night raising for Pendleside Hospice

A group of students from Thomas Whitham Sixth Form are holding a charity movie night in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Taking place on Thursday, July 20th at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form's Burnley Campus on Barden Lane at 5pm, the fundraiser will feature two films: the 2015 science-fiction thriller, Jurassic World, and the 2004 fantasy adventure film, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

"We are doing a fundraising project for Pendleside Hospice," said organiser, Ola Kowalewska. "This Thursday, we are doing a movie night at our college for the amazing charity."

Tickets are for sale on the door, costing £1.50 per person, while popcorn and refreshments will be available separately.

The event can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2060448340843003/?ti=cl.