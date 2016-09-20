Third time lucky for fund raiser Susan

It was third time lucky for charity fund raiser Susan Hacking when she organised a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For ill health has forced Susan to cancel plans she had as part of the World's Biggest Coffee Morning event for the past two years.

Alan Duerden (91) with his Star Baker award from the Rev Richard Booth and Susan Hacking at Nelson Baptist Church

But this year she was determined it would go ahead in memory of her parents, Ronnie and Joyce Wilkinson and her efforts raised £246.

Held at Nelson Baptist Church dozens of people pitched in to help with baking cakes and buns and the star baker of the day award went to 91-year-old Alan Duerden who made a cake.

Susan said: "The support given to the event was fantastic and I would like to thank everyone who helped to make cakes and also those who came along to support me.

"I wanted to do this in memory of my parents who have both died in the last five years but ill health has always stopped me. I am still not back to full health but this year I was determined it would happen."