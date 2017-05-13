Third McDonald's restaurant for town

A fast food chain could open its third restaurant in Burnley, creating a massive jobs boost for local people.

The fast-food giant has submitted an application to Burnley Borough Council for the approval of a drive-thru restaurant on the Asda car park just off Princess Way.

Under the plans, the restaurant will provide seating for 140 customers and a play area for children while the interior will have a "distinct modern feel".

It is expected to create 35 full-time and 30 part-time jobs.

If given the go-ahead, this will be the third McDonald's in the town and the second drive-thru.