Thief hid stolen items down the front of his trousers

A thief, who helped himself to serum to the tune of more than £100 from Boots, told police he had to pay a loan back, a court heard.

Shazad Rahman, who struck just a week after being released from custody, took the VIchy products from the Burnley store on Wednesday, July 12th.

Rahman had put the items in a bag which he then stuffed down the front of his trousers, but he was being watched by security staff.

When he was questioned by police, he expressed remorse and admitted it was wrong to steal, the town's magistrates were told.

The 42-year -old defendant, of Montague Street, Brierfield, admitted theft of the serums, worth £105. He was given a four week curfew, between 7pm and 7am, seven days a week. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Rahman's solicitor, Mr Mark Williams, told the hearing: "Its some two years since he has been before the court for a similar matter."