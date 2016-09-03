The Burnley Express has a new home!

The Burnley Express has moved to Business First office complex in Burnley.

The new offices are at Suite 104, Business First, Empire Business Park, Liverpool Road, Burnley, BB12 6HH.

All telephone numbers and email addresses remain the same.

To contact the newsdesk please phone 01282 478145 or send an email to john.deehan@jpress.co.uk.

To contact the sports desk please phone 01282 478164 or send an email to chris.boden@jpress.co.uk.

For general advertising enquiries please phone 01282 478110.

For family announcement advertising please call 0207 023 7932 (calls are charged at local rates) or email classifiedads@jpress.co.uk.

Facebook.com/burnleyexpress

Twitter.com/burnleyexpress

