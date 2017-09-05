Terminally ill man’s mobility scooter found

A mobility scooter which was stolen from a terminally ill father-of-three has been found after news of the theft was shared hundreds of times on social media.

The £4,500 scooter was out on loan to 35-year-old Kirk Bullen when it was stolen from the garden of his house in Blackburn overnight on Saturday.

It had been supplied to Kirk by the charity Ribble Valley Shopmobility, which is based on Railway View Avenue in Clitheroe.

On realising the scooter had been taken Kirk posted an appeal on Facebook for whoever had taken the scooter to return it. This post was subsequently shared by hundreds, including Simon, who also warned people to be extra vigilant and ensure their mobility scooters are secure after a spate of thefts.

The theft of the mobility scooter was particularly cruel as it acted as a lifeline to Kirk who has young children and used it to take them to school.

And the loss of the scooter had left Kirk, who is terminally ill and has full intestinal failure, house bound and desperate for it to be found.

Simon was also considering putting trackers on all the charity’s mobility scooters because of the theft as the charity couldn’t afford to lose any more.

However, this morning a relieved Simon contacted the Clitheroe Advertiser to say that the stolen scooter had been found and that Kirk, who is waiting for a operation to prolong his life, was over the moon.

The TGA Breeze 4 model in sky blue was left behind homes on a social housing estate in Blackburn.