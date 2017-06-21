Terminally ill Brierfield runner tackles his first 10k

A 68-year-old Brierfield man with terminal cancer has dedicated himself to completing his first ever 10k to raise as much money as he can for Pendleside Hospice.

Barry Newton was diagnosed with terminal lung and bowel cancer three years ago, and has since undergone countless bouts of radiotherapy and other treatment to combat his illness.

Advised by doctors to have one of his lungs removed, Barry declined, as he wanted to retain as high a quality of life as possible, instead opting for one final round of radiotherapy at Royal Preston Hospital in a last-ditch effort to eradicate his cancer.

"I just live day to day now," said Barry, who moved to Brierfield seven years ago and where he met his partner, Lynn Harrison. "When you're told it's cancer, it's like someone is giving you a life sentence.

"But I decided that I would do everything in my power to beat this thing," Barry added. "I wanted to try and enjoy my life with my angel, Lynn, by my side."

Out walking with his dogs in Towneley Park last year, Barry came across a Cares Run, and was encouraged by one of the event operators to give it a go.

"I went down one day, and there was a Cares Run on," said Barry. "One of the Cares people said, 'Why don;t you do it? I'll stick with you,' so we did it together and when I got that medal it was the proudest moment of my life."

Now preparing to take on the Great North Family Run along the quayside in Newcastle for Pendleside Hospice on July 9th, Barry - who will be completing the run with his neighbour, Geoffrey Hyde, as his aid - is determined to pick up another medal.

"Once I get across that line and collect that medal, that's all I want," he said. "It's something I've got to do, and I'm determined to do it.

"Because of my condition, I'll have a walking frame, so if it gets too much I can use it," Barry explained. "But I'm determined to finish it on my own, even if I'm on my hands and knees, I'll finish it."

To donate to Barry's cause, head to his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barry-newton1