Sweet taste of success for kind-hearted Kellie

Life couldn’t be any sweeter at a Burnley tea room which is in the running for a national breast-feeding award.

For, in less than one year since opening its doors, Krafty Cow has become a highly praised venue among shoppers. So much so, it’s been short-listed for a Feed with Confidence award by Burnley mothers.

“I am over the moon to be nominated by one of my customers,” said Kellie Bland, who owns Krafty Cow.

After losing her job, the 36 year-old was determined to turn lemons into lemon iced tea and whip up some community spirit by creating a “tea room with a difference” in the town centre.

After Crowdfunding £900 and making everything in the Boot Way venue herself with the help of friends, Kellie set up shop just nine months ago.

But for her, the name of the game is simply to bring people together and support the community through her love of arts and crafts and a generous helping of tea and cake!

“I’m not even bothered about winning [the award],” she said. “I’m just pleased people get what I am trying to achieve with my little shop - a warm, friendly home away from home.”

And that feel-good vibe certainly shines through at Krafty Cow.

“It is a very family-oriented tea room where everyone is made to feel welcome,” said one mother.

“I feel at ease and so comfortable when I feed my baby and never felt that I shouldn’t be doing it in public.

“It’s a lovely place to go: Kellie makes everyone feel at home.”

Entries for the competition will close on Sunday, December 31st and the winner will be announced in January.

To vote for Krafty Cow or to nominate another venue in the town, please visit https://www.lansinoh.co.uk/feed-with-confidence