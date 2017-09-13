Swansong gig as DJ spins his last disc after almost five decades

Legendary Burnley DJ Pat Carter is to host his final gig.

The Soft Rock Cafe event at Remedy Gin Bar on Friday, September 29th, will be the swansong for popular Pat and marks the end of an incredible career dating back 45 years.

DJ Pat in his heyday at The Hop

Pat was a familiar face at the former Hop nightspot in Burnley from 1972 until the mid 80s before he became resident DJ at the Martholme Grange in Altham for several years.

Pat was one of the prime movers behind the recent and hugely successful Cat’s Whiskers and Hop reunion with his fellow DJ and good friend Chris Byrne. He will also host the Soft Rock night with Pat, which is the second one the duo have organised.

Chris said: “As Pat’s final gig it is going to be a very emotional night for many people, me included.

“I have so much respect for Pat and I am going to miss him at the decks as I am sure many other people will do too.

“I am sure a lot of people will want to come to the event as it will be the last chance to see Pat gig.”

Pat and Chris organised the first Cat’s Whiskers and Hop reunion around 10 years ago and since then two more have been held.

The last one was in June at Burnley’s Project nightspot and attracted hundreds of people.

It was organised in a matter of weeks after a plea from former Burnley nurse, Debbie Heron, who wanted the get together while visiting her hometown from Australia.

Fellow DJs Lee Simons, Steve Hindley and Andy Pickles, who also made the trip from his adopted home Down Under to be there, shared the limelight and the night raised £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice.

Entry is free to the Soft Rock Cafe, which runs from 10pm to 2am and will feature music from several bands including Journey, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Europe and Meatloaf.