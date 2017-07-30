Survival of the fittest for young adventure seekers

Watch our Bear Grylls.... these intrepid young adventurers are hot on your heels

For survival has been the theme of summer school sessions at Shuttleworth Community College in Padiham.

Jaden Holt, Lucy Thompson, KT Cook and Megan Keenan in their armour at the survival school.

Aimed at students who are due to start at the college in September the challenges have included forgaging for food, building camps and creating their own tribes and making logos for them.

The children have also had the chance to cook marshmallows in solar ovens.

Teacher Chris Turner said: "The children have really enjoyed themselves, weaved willow baskets, cooked their own food and even built a surveillance tower."

