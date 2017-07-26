Success at the double for Burnley company and its founder

Burnley swept the board at a prestigious business awards event.

Burnley Campus Social Enterprise Ltd was named as the Social Enterprise of the Year and that founder Dionne Holdsworth clinched the title of Outstanding Woman in Business at the 2017 E3 Business Awards.

Celebrating the success of Burnley Campus Social Enterprise Ltd are (left to right) founder Dionne Holdsworth, ICT consultant Marcin Papuga and social enterprise manager Janet Brennan.

The company, which was established in 2008 and delivers community sports, leisure, health, wellbeing, and support services on the co-located Campus situated on Barden Lane, faced strong competition from nominees across the North West.

After the double success Dionne said: "Winning awards in two categories is a fantastic endorsement of the hard work that is being done by the brilliant Campus team.

"We have all been on an incredible journey during the past nine years that has seen substantial growth of our business, we are a company that makes a difference to the lives of our community and we are proud to be at the very heart of our community."

Speaking on behalf of 1 Events Media, the host and organiser of the awards, Managing Director Mubarak Chati said: “2017 broke all records in terms of the number of award nominations we received so to come away with a win is an achievement of which both Burnley Campus and Dionne Holdsworth can be very proud.

“Every year, the E3 Business Awards give us a new insight into the many talented and hard-working businesses that are thriving in the North West.

"Despite uncertain economic conditions, companies, social enterprises and individual entrepreneurs remain undaunted; they continue to grow, to create jobs and to improve people's lives.

"Dionne is a fine example of that enterprising spirit and the E3 Awards are all about providing the recognition that such organisations deserve.

"Of course, businesses also build connections between people. And now, more than ever, building bridges really matters.

"That's one of the many reasons I'm so pleased to see these awards reaching further and further afield every year; to see people from so many different communities coming together in a spirit of celebration.

The winners were announced at a glittering event at Bolton's Macron Stadium attended by over 500 business delegates from across the North West and there were 17 award categories in all.

To secure their places, all the finalists had been judged by an independent panel of 23 business managers, entrepreneurs and support professionals.

In a two-stage process, the panel evaluated the initial written submissions and then held interviews with each of the shortlisted candidates.