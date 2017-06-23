Students' showstopping performance was a lot to sing and dance about

Talented students showcased their skills at singing, dancing and acting.

A packed audience enjoyed the performance at Padiham's Shuttleworth Community College.

Shuttleworth Community College students prepare for their showcase.

The variety show included a clarinet solo, a guitar rock performance, a brass band, choir and acting talents.

Organiser Lorna Pennington said: "It was a huge success.

"The students have been practising really hard and were nervous before the show but the audience enjoyed it."

The biggest cheer of the night went to a four-piece band performing the Arctic Monkey's When The Sun Goes Down.

They had to re-start a couple of times but it was all in good humour and, after the success of their first song, they followed it up with Riptide by Vance Joy.