Students inspired by Simon Cowell and 007 in a wheely great project

A Padiham high school is piloting a scheme to encourage students into engineering.

Shuttleworth Community College is appealing for old bikes to be dropped off so that 38 year nine students can take part in the Primary Engineer Bicycle Club and the Secondary Engineer Bicycle Club.

Ayden Ward and Jayden Kelly think the project at their school, Shuttleworth Community College, to encourage them into engineering is a wheely great idea.

And if it is a success it will be launched nationwide.

The idea behind the scheme is to give students the chance to take bikes apart and put them back together again, experiencing innovation, entrepreneurial opportunities and skills with mechanical objects.

Charlotte Walsh, Curriculum Leader for Business and Technologies, said:"It all happened after Mark Crabtree from AMS Neve came into school to talk about his career and he started talking to one of our students, Ayden Ward, who tinkers with bikes in his spare time.

"Secondary Engineering Bicycle Club got in touch with us about their pilot project and we were only too happy to take part. The students will be exploring deconstructing and reconstructing bikes, thinking about engineering, working as teams and being creative."

As part of this, the students visited BCW Engineering in Burnley to learn about engineering and make them think more seriously about the different careers on offer, especially in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

The youngsters were really inspired and impressed when they found out that parts for cars driven by fictional James Bond and real life Simon Cowell were made in Burnley.

Head of Year Nine Gayle Pugh said: "It was a real eye-opener for many of the students and got them thinking about their futures.

"They were inspired by the work carried out there and how apprenticeships work.

"Many students now see engineering as their future careers and are keen to knuckle down in school to aim for that."